All The Ways Parasite Made History At The 2020 Oscars

Bong Joon-ho collects his Oscar from Jane Fonda. Photo: Getty Images

By capping off its banner night with a Best Picture win at the 2020 Academy Awards, Bong Joon Ho and the Parasite team made Oscar history. It is the first foreign language film to win Best Picture, the first movie to win the top honor without receiving any Oscars in the acting category since Slumdog Millionaire, and it made Director Bong the first filmmaker to win Best Original Screenplay, Best Picture, and Best Director for the first time since Alejandro Iñárritu managed the sweep with 2014’s Birdman. Parasite also became South Korea’s first winner in the newly re-christened Best International Film category.

"I feel like a very opportune moment in history is happening right now." The cast and crew of #Parasite take the stage to accept their historic best picture win at the #Oscars https://t.co/arhS7D5Qfq Watch the full speech: pic.twitter.com/zOhfPEb2gg — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 10, 2020

The Best Picture win gave way to a standing ovation from seemingly everyone in the theater, and when the control room cut the stage lights before Parasite’s assembled team finished their remarks, the front row filled with super stars — e.g. Tom Hanks, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie — waved their arms and chanted “Up!” so everyone could finish their speeches.

At least for now, we can have a few nice things.