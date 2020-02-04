Patrick Dempsey Is Returning to TV to Save the American Political System

Patrick Dempsey Photo: Valery Hache/AFP via Getty Images

The last time Patrick Dempsey made a splash on TV he was playing the now iconic Dr. Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd on Grey’s Anatomy. Dempsey is now making his return to TV, and just in time to hopefully salvage the American experiment in democracy, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In the new show Ways & Means he’ll play a powerful congressional member who has a crisis of conscience and decides he must help save Washington from itself by back-channeling with a young, idealistic elected official from the opposing party. (The show used to be called The Whip so maybe he will play … a whip?) He helped break the system, but can he now help fix it? Is the question the show will slowly, over the course of seasons, answer. Dempsey will star in and executive produce the CBS series, and hopefully we don’t start calling someone playing a senator “McSteamy” anytime soon.