A Comprehensive Compendium of Taika Waititi Nap Pics Is Here

Photo: Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

As director Taika Waititi discussed while a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! back in October, his skill set extends far beyond writing Oscar-winning screenplays and making Thor movies. Just as impressively, Waititi can seemingly drop into a dead sleep anywhere he is, whether it be on-set, in his child’s stroller, upside-down, in a pile with Chris Hemsworth, you name it.

Luckily for Taika fans, and fans of napping vicariously through others because god, if only, dedicated Twitter user @mcuwaititi gathered up and posted a director-approved collection of his best nap shots on Monday.

“Finally!, the Jojo Rabbit director exclaimed while retweeting the thread. “A place where all the photos can live. There are more out there too. People with Taika sleeping photos must come forward. This is a safe space.” Do you have a photo of Taika Waititi napping yet? Considering he seems to do 85% of his sleeping outside his home, it’s only a matter of time. Please enjoy the best of, as @mcuwaititi put it, Taika Naptiti.

Finally! A place where all the photos can live. There are more out there too. People with Taika sleeping photos must come forward. This is a safe space. https://t.co/oJyeQ95qfF — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) February 25, 2020

jimmy kimmel edition pic.twitter.com/Z39a2g0SGy — taika naptiti (@mcuwaititi) February 24, 2020

next goal wins edition with special appearance by the pineapple shorts pic.twitter.com/9pd3XjV9Re — taika naptiti (@mcuwaititi) February 24, 2020

short film edition pic.twitter.com/GZFNVmu8pc — taika naptiti (@mcuwaititi) February 24, 2020

I’ll contribute this one of @ChrisHemsworth & me holding you up on the red carpet as you take a two minute nap. https://t.co/B0GxNs46Zt pic.twitter.com/9iEnjMizbc — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) February 25, 2020