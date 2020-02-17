Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Following the death of therapist Dr. Amie Harwick this weekend, The Price Is Right will postpone taping for the week; the game show was reportedly scheduled to film Tuesday and Wednesday. A family and sex therapist based in L.A., Harwick was engaged to Price host Drew Carey in 2018, a year after they began dating. The pair later separated.

“Amie and I had a love that people are lucky to have once in a lifetime,” Carey said in a statement reported by Variety. “She was a positive force in the world, a tireless and unapologetic champion for women, and passionate about her work as a therapist. I am overcome with grief. I would like to thank you in advance for giving myself and everyone who loved Amie privacy while we try to work through this tragic situation.”

Harwick was found early Saturday morning after falling from a third floor balcony, later dying at the hospital. Her roommate reportedly told police responding to an emergency call that Harwick was being assaulted in their Hollywood Hills home. Harwick’s ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse was later arrested for his suspected involvement in her death. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, she had at some point filed a restraint order against Pursehouse that had since lapsed.

On Monday, Carey tweeted a video of himself and Harwick having fun at a polar bear-themed holiday event. Wrote the actor, “I hope you’re lucky enough to have someone in your life that loves as much as she did.”