P.S. I Love You Is Getting a Sequel, Will Trade Letters for Podcasts

Photo: Warner Bros.

She’s going to propose to her boyfriend in Ireland all over again! No wait, that’s Leap Year. She’ll send more unsolicited letters and scrunchies to all of her teen crushes! Ah no, sorry, that’s To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. This is the depressing one with Hilary Swank in bucket hats. Variety reports that a sequel to the 2007 romance-drama P.S. I Love You is in the works, as the film rights have been acquired from author Cecelia Ahern, who wrote the original novel. Titled Postscript, the sequel will pick up seven years after the death of Holly’s husband, “when Holly’s sister asks her to tell the story of the letters on her podcast.” It’s too early to determine if Swank or Gerard Butler, who co-starred in the original film and luxuriated in those Galway clouds, will star in this one.