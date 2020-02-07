The Pussycat Dolls Skipped the 2010s, But Now They’re Back With ‘React’

The Pussycat Dolls have no respect for the 2010s and, frankly, we get it. The Nicole Scherzinger–led girl group has loosened up their buttons for the first time in about 11 years, completely skipping the teens. Their new single “React” is the group’s first since 2008’s Doll Domination, which, yes, upon 2009 rerelease, is the album that has “Jai Ho” from Slumdog Millionaire on it. We’ve seen Dev Patel’s glow-up. Now it’s time for the Pussycat Dolls. Carmit Bachar, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta, and Kimberly Wyatt all rejoin Scherzinger in the video for “React,” a 2000s-choreography-focused video with costuming from 2020. In some sections, Scherzinger looks like Kim Kardashian off duty in a slouchy, tan, very cropped sweatshirt that looks like it came from Kanye West’s Yeezy sketchbook. The girls get down to “React.” At one point, Scherzinger fully hits the splits in six inches of water. Between her and Normani, the expectations for rainy-day activities are hitting unprecedented heights. We’ll see what other high bars the Pussycat Dolls wanna set as they roll out the rest of their reunion.

