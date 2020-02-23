All Timelines Confirm Quentin Tarantino Is Now a Dad

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

We’re pouring one out to the inevitable comparisons and crushingly high creative expectations this Mini-tino will face for the rest of his life. Quentin Tarantino, 56, has welcomed his first child, a son, with his wife, Daniella Pick. THR confirmed the news, adding that the birth occurred in Pick’s native Tel Aviv, Israel, on Saturday afternoon. Tarantino has previously discussed how much he enjoys life in Israel (where he first met Pick, a singer, a decade ago), and the likelihood of leaving Hollywood to raise a family there instead. “I love the country and the people are really nice, very nice to me, and they seem excited that I’m here,” he said earlier this year, noting that he’s already used to the constant missile firings. “I’m not scared at all. Like everyone else here, I don’t really notice it.” We eagerly await the inaugural baby photo, hopefully with a good feet angle.