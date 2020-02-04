Photo: Jeff Neumann/SHOWTIME

This handsome fixer could easily help you with the bargaining stage, but let’s just go right for acceptance. Showtime has canceled one of its most popular dramas, Ray Donovan, after seven seasons on the network. Variety confirmed the news, which means the emotional cliffhanger at the end of the most recent season, which concluded last month, will effectively serve as the series finale. “We are proud that the series ended amid such strong viewership,” the networked added in a statement, “and on such a powerful note.” The Vulture Festival–approved show, which starred Liev Schreiber, Eddie Marsan, Jon Voight, and, most recently, Susan Sarandon, wound up airing 82 total episodes. You hear that sound? It’s your parents, canceling their Showtime subscription in retaliation.