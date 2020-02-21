What happens if you hand Björk’s unearthly music to an operatic soprano backed by a full orchestra? See above! Renée Fleming, taking a break from bringing The Light in the Piazza to seemingly every major metropolitan area, is currently collaborating with the New York Philharmonic on performances of the Icelandic singer’s work as part of its “Project 19” series. In a clip from the program, which runs through this Saturday, Fleming sings a version of the swooping “All Is Full of Love.” Classy and eerie at all once.

