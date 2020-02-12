Rick Moranis Is Back, Baby!

A blessing from the Lord! Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

This is not a drill: RICK MORANIS IS GOING TO APPEAR IN A MOVIE! According to Deadline, Moranis has closed a deal to appear in the upcoming Honey, I Shrunk the Kids sequel, titled Shrunk, for Disney. In December it was reported that Josh Gad was in talks to star in the movie, and original Honey, I Shrunk the Kids director Joe Johnston was in talks to return for the sequel. Gad will play the grown-up son of Moranis’s character, Wayne Szalinski, who “is aspiring to be a great scientist like his father, but accidentally shrinks the kids.” This family just never learns, do they?

While the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids news is notable on its own, more exciting is just the fact that Moranis has decided to return to the big screen. The SCTV alum retreated from an acting career in 1997 to raise his kids after his wife died of breast cancer, and save for occasional voiceover work and making music, he hasn’t taken any big movie roles — though that’s not to say he’s totally against it. Commenting on his decision to turn down a role in Paul Feig’s Ghostbusters movie in 2015, Moranis said, “Why would I do just one day of shooting on something I did 30 years ago? … I took a break, which turned into a longer break. But I’m interested in anything that I would find interesting. I still get the occasional query about a film or television role … and as soon as one comes along that piques my interest, I’ll probably do it. [But Ghostbusters] didn’t appeal to me.”

As for that other big movie Moranis is known for, Mel Brooks said just a few years ago that he’d love to make Spaceballs 2: The Search for More Money as long as Moranis were involved. When talking about the new Ghostbusters movie, Moranis said he approaches roles this way: “I don’t say no to anything until everything is presented to me.’ What is it? Is it happening? Is there a script? What’s the part? Who else is in it? Where is it? How long is it gonna take? You know, I need a little bit more information.” Brooks, sir, it’s time to gather some information!