Rihanna Hive, We’re Taking a Vow of R9 Silence

Photo: Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

With single life on the horizon and a list of men not good enough for her piling up, Rihanna is back to doing what she does best: Being a merciless tease about the progress of R9 while also reminding us we should probably restock our Gloss Bombs at Sephora. Take this new interview she did with Entertainment Tonight under the guise of New York Fashion Week, where, when begged to give any crumb of info about the album, she responded “to be continued” while miming three dots with her fingers. “I like to antagonize my fans a little bit,” Rih explained. “Well, they antagonize me, too! So, they get it right back.” At the end of 2019, Rihanna joked to her overeager fans that she had actually finished R9 but was refusing to release it, which she already confirmed would be “reggae-infused” and inspired by her childhood in Barbados. So, we guess the only solution from our end is … total silence? It’s worth a try.