The Rolling Stones Are Heading Back Out on the ‘No Filter’ Tour

Long live the “No Filter” tour! The Rolling Stones just announced new North American tour dates for the continuation of their “No Filter” tour. Their stadium tour will begin on May 8 in San Diego, hitting up 13 more cities before concluding in Atlanta on July 9. Tickets go on sale February 14. “There’s something about the rhythm of hitting the road,” Mick Jagger says in their tour announcement video, below. “It gets in your blood.” Maybe that’s why the Rolling Stones can’t stay put. They began their No Filter tour in the spring of 2017 and ended it in August 2019, after Mick Jagger’s heart surgery caused them to postpone the first North American leg. Back in action, Jagger finished up the second leg of the “No Filter” tour last summer and is hungry for more. “We had the best time on the road last summer,” Keith Richards said in a statement to Rolling Stone magazine, “and we are ready to do it again!”

It’s a new year, a new decade & we’re thrilled to announce a brand new Rolling Stones NO FILTER 2020 USA/CA tour! 🎸🎉 🎸



There is a fan presale starting on Weds Feb 12 sign up here to get access: https://t.co/aFu75Y310m

Tickets go on general sale Fri Feb 14 ❤️ #StonesNoFilter pic.twitter.com/nP2jtoaaVZ — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) February 6, 2020