Showtime Welcomes RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars to the Stage

Ru Donovan. Photo: VH1

As the good sis Alexis Michelle tried to warn us on the track “C.L.A.T.”, Mama Ru is diversifying her assets and going premium. For the first time ever, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars will air on Showtime. Not bad for the little RuPaul’s Drag Race spinoff that could, that previously aired on VH1 and Logo. This “new special edition” will premiere on Friday, June 5 at 8 p.m. ET, following the season finale of Drag Race season 12, which will continue to air on VH1. So if you don’t have one of those fancy Showtime add-ons to your existing streaming subscriptions, now’s the time to think about it.

There hasn’t been an official All Stars season five cast announcement yet, and we’re not ones to traffic in spoilers, but the Reddit threads and Google Docs are out there, if you must know who will be the first-ever Showtime queens (besides the OG Showtime Queen Nurse Jackie, of course). The season filmed before the Showtime announcement, which means the odds of a synergistic L Word: Generation Q parody acting challenge are … still pretty high, actually, because it just seems pretty on-brand for Drag Race regardless. This cross-platform-heel Drag Race move comes after the ViacomCBS merger which closed late last year, as can be seen in this very confusing and totally real corporate strategy slide. In a press release, Showtime Networks president of entertainment Jana Winograde said, “It’s the latest example of how we can leverage our combined portfolio to provide new experiences for our audience.” Slay?