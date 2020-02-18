Ryan Murphy Presents a Very ’70s Ewan McGregor in Halston Teaser

Get out your best suedes, everyone. Via Instagram, his preferred mode of communicating information about his many Netflix projects, Ryan Murphy has released a teaser for his next series, Halston (previously Simply Halston; now, simply, Halston), starring Ewan McGregor as the famed fashion designer who went from designing Jackie Kennedy’s hats to conquering the 1970s fashion world, before losing control of his company in the 1980s and dying of AIDS-related complications at 57. In addition to McGregor, who’s basically reprising his role from Birds of Prey, the series’ cast includes Rory Culkin as Joel Schumacher, Rebecca Davan as Elsa Peretti, David Pittu as Joe Eula, Krysta Rodriguez as Liza Minnelli (Hit List lives!), Sullivan Jones as Ed Austin, and Gian Franco Rodriguez as Victor Hugo. According to Murphy, the show began shooting today, suddenly increasing the demand for shag carpeting in Hollywood by approximately 1,000 percent.