Ryan Murphy Presents a Very ’70s Ewan McGregor in Halston Teaser

After a long 20 years of twists and turns, the limited series HALSTON starring the fantastic Ewan McGregor began production today. I am so proud of our director and leader Dan Minahan, and Christine Vachon of Killer Films. I am thrilled to be producing this great and meaningful show with them and Alexis Martin Woodall and Pamela Koffler. Cast list below. Ewan McGregor as HALSTON Rory Culkin as JOEL SHUMACHER Rebecca Davan as ELSA PERETTI David Pittu as JOE EULA Krysta Rodriguez as LIZA MINNELLI Sullivan Jones as ED AUSTIN Gian Franco Rodriguez as VICTOR HUGO