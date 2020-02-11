Get in, loser, we’re going to Broadway. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Class, please welcome the new Caddy — I mean — Cady Heron. Known for Disney Channel’s Boy Meets World reboot and for her music career, 20-year-old Sabrina Carpenter is making her Broadway debut in Mean Girls. She’ll play Cady Heron from March 10 to June 7. Carpenter is replacing current Cady, Erika Henningsen, who is flying over to Flying Over Sunset. “I don’t think it’s hit me yet, because I definitely have been dreaming of this in a big way since I was a little girl,” she told People. “I always knew that one day I wanted to do it, I just didn’t know when it would happen. And I didn’t expect it either, at this point in my life, so I’m just so honored by it all.”

i am damian in another life but cady in this one https://t.co/DUVaP0G3kQ — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) February 11, 2020

Also joining taking the stage on March 10 are Laura Leigh Turner as Karen Smith, Olivia Kaufmann as Janis Sarkisian, and Chad Burris as Damian Hubbard. Carpenter just missed working with social media star Cameron Dallas. The Viner and singer made his Broadway debut as Aaron Samuels on January 14 for a four-week run. Carpenter’s role was originated by Lindsey Lohan in the original 2004 movie and will be brought back in the upcoming movie-musical version of the Broadway musical. Needless to say, it’s all very fetch.