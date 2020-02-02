1917 Is Number One at This Year’s BAFTA Awards

If you missed coverage of Sunday’s British Academy Film Awards, don’t worry. Just watch this year’s Golden Globes again and you’ll be pretty much caught up on the newly-announced 2020 BAFTA winners. Sam Mendes’ 1917 took home Best Director and Best Film, in addition to five other awards. Joaquin Phoenix won Leading Actor for Joker (and put his acceptance speech to good use), while Renée Zellweger walked away with Leading Actress for Judy. Meanwhile, Brad Pitt’s turn in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Laura Dern’s role in Marriage Story won them this year’s supporting actor and actress awards, respectively
Finally, Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite won for Original Screenplay and Film Not In the English Language, while Taika Waititi won Adapted Screenplay for JoJo Rabbit. Of course, you can never know the future with 100% certainty, but after tonight’s awards, anything other than a 1917 Best Picture Oscar win would be a pretty serious shock. Well, tonight’s awards, and Golden Globe Awards. And the Producers Guild Awards. And the Directors Guild Awards. Check out the full list of 2020 BAFTA winners below, and see you all for the Oscars!
Best Film
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Leading Actress
Jessie Buckley, Wild Rose
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Leading Actor
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Supporting Actress
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Margot Robbie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Outstanding British Film
1917
Bait
For Sama
Rocketman
Sorry We Missed You
The Two Popes
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer
Bait, Mark Jenkin (Writer-director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)
For Sama, Waad Al-Kateab (Director-producer), Edward Watts (Director)
Maiden, Alex Holmes (Director)
Only You, Harry Wootliff (Writer-director)
Retablo, Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Writer-director)
Film Not in the English Language
The Farewell
For Sama
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Documentary
American Factory
Apollo 11
Diego Maradona
For Sama
The Great Hack
Animated Film
Frozen 2
Klaus
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Toy Story 4
Director
Sam Mendes, 1917
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Original Screenplay
Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman, Booksmart
Rian Johnson, Knives Out
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Han Jin Won, Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Adapted Screenplay
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
Todd Phillips, Scott Silver, Joker
Greta Gerwig, Little Women
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Original Score
Thomas Newman, 1917
Michael Giacchino, Jojo Rabbit
Hildur Guđnadóttir, Joker
Alexandre Desplat, Little Women
John Williams, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Casting
Shayna Markowitz, Joker
Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler, Marriage Story
Victoria Thomas, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Sarah Crowe, The Personal History of David Copperfield
Nina Gold, The Two Popes
Cinematography
Roger Deakins, 1917
Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman
Lawrence Sher, Joker
Phedon Papamichael, Le Mans ’66 [Ford v Ferrari]
Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse
Editing
Thelma Schoonmaker, The Irishman
Tom Eagles, Jojo Rabbit
Jeff Groth, Joker
Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker, Le Mans ’66 [Ford v Ferrari]
Fred Raskin, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Production Design
Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales, 1917
Bob Shaw, Regina Graves, The Irishman
Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková, Jojo Rabbit
Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran, Joker
Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Costume Design
Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell, The Irishman
Mayes C. Rubeo, Jojo Rabbit
Jany Temime, Judy
Jacqueline Durran, Little Women
Arianne Phillips, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Makeup & Hair
Naomi Donne, 1917
Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan, Bombshell
Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann, Joker
Jeremy Woodhead, Judy
Lizzie Yianni Georgiou, Rocketman
Sound
1917, Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson
Joker, Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic
Le Mans ’66 [Ford v Ferrari], David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester
Rocketman, Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood
Special Visual Effects
Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy, 1917
Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick, Avengers: Endgame
Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman, The Irishman
Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez, The Lion King
Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
British Short Animation
Grandad Was a Romantic, Maryam Mohajer
In Her Boots, Kathrin Steinbacher
The Magic Boat, Naaman Azhari, Lilia Laurel
British Short Film
Azaar, Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring
Goldfish, Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill
Kamali, Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl), Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva
The Trap, Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald
Rising-Star Award
Awkwafina
Jack Lowden
Kaitlyn Dever
Kelvin Harrison Jr.
Micheal Ward