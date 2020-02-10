Comedy Central to Debut Sam Morril’s New Special Tonight

Sam Morril in I Got This. Photo: YouTube

Stand-up and Joker’s breakout open-mic comedian, Sam Morril, has a surprise for you tonight in the form of a brand-new Comedy Central special — and you won’t need cable or a streaming subscription to watch it. Titled Sam Morril: I Got This, the one-hour special will be released tonight at midnight on Comedy Central Stand-up’s YouTube channel, where it will remain to be viewed at any time.

Morril’s special was taped at the Village Underground in December and covers “the low bar for being a good guy, refereeing fights between his loud neighbors, how captivating true-crime entertainment raises the bar for murderers, his untrendy rec-center gym, meeting a real-life Cleveland vigilante named the White Knight, and much more.” I Got This marks Morril’s second hour-long stand-up special — his debut was Amy Schumer Presents Sam Morril: Positive Influence in 2018. It’s also not the first time Comedy Central has opted to release a special on YouTube instead of on TV; Emily Heller’s 2019 special Ice Thickeners also got a digital release, then landed on Vulture’s list of “The 10 Best Comedy Specials” of the year.

Check out a clip from Morril’s special below: