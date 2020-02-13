Sam Smith Announces New Album To Die For By Opening a Wig Shop

Sam Smith Photo: PA Wire/PA Images

Sam Smith has taken a page from the Taylor Swift Finishing School for Cryptic Young Pop Stars, as they’ve been real mysterious and clue-droppy on Instagram all week in the lead-up to their new single and album, To Die For, which will be available for preorder tomorrow. Could To Die For be a direct response to their Bond song usurper, Billie Eilish, who will release her No Time to Die original song for this year’s new James Bond film? Maybe so. It’s all in the clues. First, the British singer posted a picture from what looks like behind-the-scenes on a music-video shoot with the caption, “Shits gonna get emotional very soon.”

Then on Sunday, Smith played femme-fatale coy in a video message, saying, “I’ve an announcement tomorrow.”

Still following? On Monday, Smith announced on Instagram that their next single, “To Die For,” “will be in your hands and ears (and anywhere else you want to put it) on FRIDAY,” which is, of course, Valentine’s Day.

In conjunction with the single announcement, Smith opened a wig shop in Soho, London, and has been posting moody videos of bewigged mannequins seemingly lost in thought all week. To any London-area readers in need of a moody wig or photo op, the shop is on 52 Brewer Street and will be open this Thursday and Friday.

At this point, Smith fans were certainly pulling their hair out in excitement (hence the wigs) for all this new content. Then on Thursday, Smith announced on social media that not only will their next single be named “To Die For.” Not only will their promotional wig shop be named “To Die For.” Their third studio album will be released on May 1st and named To Die For. Smith wrote in the caption, “I am more proud of this album than anything I’ve ever done. I’ve really set myself free the last two years whilst writing this and I hope you can dance and relate to these stories. It’s all for you, always xx.” The album will be available for pre-order on Valentine’s Day which, again, is tomorrow.

Isn’t it just … To Die For?