Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Amanda Peet has very thoughtfully presented her husband, David Benioff, with his first project under that big deal he’s got with Netflix. The actress co-created and will serve as showrunner of The Chair, which will star Sandra Oh in her second role as the titular character of a currently airing television series. Benioff and his Game of Thrones partner, D.B. Weiss, will produce the series, marking their first title to get off the ground since the pair signed a multi-hundred-million-dollar development pact with Netflix. The Chair will be a six-episode, half-hour dramedy about the head of the English department (Oh) at a major university, and it will also star Jay Duplass, who really gives off “professor you have a crush on” vibes. But the big question is: Can Jodie Comer join the university as a rival professor trying to kill but also date her? Stay tuned.