Saoirse Ronan Elevates the Butterfly Clip at the 2020 Oscars

Saoirse Ronan reminding everyone who’s queen bee. Photo: Getty Images

Saoirse Ronan sees your Caboodles and raises you estate-sale realness. Instead of a bright-pink plastic butterfly, Ronan wore a jewel bee at the 2020 Academy Awards. Repping the little women of Little Women, Saoirse Ronan arrived on the Oscars red carpet looking like a pearl in an oyster in Gucci and wearing a little tiny bee in her hair. It’s the only instance where having a bee stuck in your hair is not only totally safe, but also incredibly chic. Like, Beyoncé–approved chic. Unlike the Queen Bey, whose original song for Lion King didn’t make the cut, Saoirse Ronan wasn’t snubbed at the Oscars this year. She’s nominated for Best Actress for her role in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women. Her co-star Florence Pugh is nominated for Best Supporting Actress and for Best Feet in the Family. That’s a Little Women reference for anyone who hasn’t seen the movie yet (looking at you, Oscar voters). The movie’s matriarch, Greta Gerwig, wasn’t nominated for Best Director, but the movie does have a chance at Best Picture. Either way, everyone will probably get bored of the winner in two years, but Little Women will be interesting forever. At least, that’s what Jo March would say.

Saoirse Ronan has arrived at the #Oscars red carpet. pic.twitter.com/EWmoUsHjG0 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 10, 2020