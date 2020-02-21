bts

Leaked BTS Images of The Batman Show Off More of That New Fangled Batsuit

By

You’ve seen Robert Pattinson’s chin in the new Batsuit, and now you can see (presumably) one of his stuntmen from The Batman in the whole outfit. A video and several images were leaked from the set of Matt Reeve’s new Dark Knight movie today that show not-Pattinson riding a Batbike in a cemetery. There’s also a short video going around of stunt Bat falling off the motorcycle in a maybe not intentional way? But maybe it is. Who are we to judge a stunt fall? Let’s hope the next leak is Paul Dano in his Riddler suit, because that would be fun. Check out a few new looks of Batman’s uniform below.

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
See Leaked BTS Images and Video of Batsuit in The Batman