Leaked BTS Images of The Batman Show Off More of That New Fangled Batsuit

Catwoman: Can you come over?



Batman: Naw, fighting the Joker



Catwoman: I stole a diamond



Batman: pic.twitter.com/KSONkRHWBw — Dbsage (@Dbsage_) February 21, 2020

You’ve seen Robert Pattinson’s chin in the new Batsuit, and now you can see (presumably) one of his stuntmen from The Batman in the whole outfit. A video and several images were leaked from the set of Matt Reeve’s new Dark Knight movie today that show not-Pattinson riding a Batbike in a cemetery. There’s also a short video going around of stunt Bat falling off the motorcycle in a maybe not intentional way? But maybe it is. Who are we to judge a stunt fall? Let’s hope the next leak is Paul Dano in his Riddler suit, because that would be fun. Check out a few new looks of Batman’s uniform below.