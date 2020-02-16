Lynn Cohen, Magda From Sex And the City, Dead at 86

Photo: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

According to her manager Josh Pultz, Sex And the City actress Lynn Cohen died Friday in New York City. Details about her cause of death have not been revealed at this time. Cohen is known to fans for her turn as Miranda’s housekeeper and eventual nanny Magda in HBO’s Sex And the City, joining the cast in the show’s third season and appearing throughout its three remaining seasons, as well as the series’ 2008 feature spin-off and resulting cinematic sequel in 2010. In addition to playing a dry, traditional comedic foil to Cynthia Nixon’s sarcastic, modern Miranda Hobbes, once replacing her vibrator with a statue of the Virgin Mary, Cohen co-starred in 2013’s The Hunger Games: Catching Fire as Mags, former Hunger Games victor who volunteers to compete once again, saving the life of her former mentee Finnick Odair’s widow.

The prolific character actress’s other memorable turns include playing Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir in 2005’s Munich and Judge Elizabeth Mizener on Law and Order, as well as roles on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Affair, Damages, and Nurse Jackie, amongst man others. As Entertainment Weekly points out, Cohen made her film debut, her third ever on-screen gig, as Lillian House, the victim at the center of Woody Allen’s Manhattan Murder Mastery, in 1993.