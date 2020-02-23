Photo: CW

“I’m from Riverdale. It’s the murder capital of the world. I’ll be fine,” Ashleigh Murray’s Josie jokes on CW’s Katy Keene, when faced with a professional set back. As for the kids who still live in Riverdale, however, things just got a little more grim. On Monday, Skeet Ulrich announced his decision to bow out of the CW series after its current fourth season, a surprising development only made more surprising when his costar Marisol Nichols announced the same.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the friendships I’ve made on Riverdale, and I will miss seeing everyone on a daily basis,” Ulrich, who joined the show’s second season as Jughead’s dad F.P. Jones, said in a statement to TVLine. “I’m proud to have been part of such a talented group of people, in front of the camera and behind. But I’ve decided that it’s time for me to move on to explore other creative opportunities.”

“I had an incredible time bringing Hermione Lodge to life and working with my amazing cast, who became family,” said Nichols, who has played Veronica’s mother since the show’s inception, in a statement of her own Sunday. “We had so many wonderful times together during the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. We really do have the best fans ever. I am looking forward to the next chapter and am excited about the future.” The show has already been renewed for a fifth season. While there are no details available as to how both characters will be written out of the series, they’ll undoubtedly get to take their leave calmly and with dignity, right before being being murdered by the Gargoyle King or blown up by a cult or what have you.