It seems Slowthai doesn’t really care for the niceties of talk-show decorum. The British rapper and U.K. producer Mura Masa made their U.S. TV debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote Mura Masa’s latest album, R.Y.C. (Raw Youth Collage). The British musicians performed “Deal Wiv It,” arguably the most punk single off of the teen-angst-tinged project. Backed by Mura Masa on guitar alongside an ensemble of musicians, Slowthai wasted no time confronting the crowd with his signature bravado, shedding his striped sweater before the first chorus hits. Things get really fun when he leaps offstage and onto Fallon’s desk, grabbing the late-night-show host by the shoulder before hopping onto the couch and sprawling out as he raps about waking up and going to the pub. ’Murica, meet Slowthai!

Related