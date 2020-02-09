Our gal Scarlett Johansson is going into tonight’s Oscars as a rare double nominee, and SNL newbie (and noted queen of impressions) Chloe Fineman wants to remind us of ScarJo’s exemplary teacup acting in Marriage Story. The emotion! The range! We want to have a laugh with her! “Do you feel like you’re at home?” she asks Colin Jost, who’s been engaged to Johanasson for a few months now. “Not really, we don’t have to do this,” he finally responds. “It’s really good, thank you.” Also good? Fineman getting some screen time.

Related