John Mulaney Is Hosting SNL Again!!! And Also Daniel Craig

Saturday Night Live just announced its next two hosts and musical guests for the season, including our new favorite children’s-television host John Mulaney. The stand-up will return to SNL to host for Leap Day on February 29, where he’ll be joined by musical guest and fellow Sack Lunch Bunch star David Byrne. Following that, Daniel Craig has signed on to host the show on March 7, where he’ll be joined by the Weeknd as musical guest. It will be Craig’s second time hosting SNL (he made his hosting debut back in 2012), while Mulaney, who last hosted in March 2019, will be hosting for a third time.

To announce the news, Mulaney shared a letter on Instagram that Lorne Michaels wrote to his fans in Toronto, explaining that Mulaney’s previously scheduled live show on February 28 will now have to be postponed. “I think considering the state of affairs that this country is in,” Michaels wrote, “the need for John is greater in New York right now … He is simply doing his duty, and there is nothing more Canadian than that.”

In the meantime, RuPaul will be making his SNL hosting debut this weekend with musical guest Justin Bieber. Watch a teaser for the episode right here.