John Mulaney Forgot to Bring His Puppet to SNL

Saturday Night Live returns to NBC this weekend with host John Mulaney and musical guest/official Sack Lunch Bunch member David Byrne, and the show released a new promo to get you excited. After Mulaney and Byrne honor cast member Heidi Gardner with the coveted First Promo Award, the clip goes on to confirm three things: Yes, that really is David Byrne; yes, there really is a new episode of SNL this weekend; and yes, Mulaney really forgot to bring his puppet so please, please stop asking about it because it’s clearly an embarrassing topic he’d rather you not bring up around David Byrne. And in case you missed this week’s other SNL promo with Mulaney and Pete Davidson, you can check it out right here if you enjoy references to chakras, monkeys, and vaping.

