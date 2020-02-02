Pack Up and Fly Away From The Bachelor’s Big Boy Pilot

Pilot Hunk, the artist formerly known as Peter Weber, is having a pretty fun time waning down his 30 sobbing Hannahs on The Bachelor. Hannah T. has a gorgeous drunk accent. Hannah V. really botched the lube taste test. Hannah Bad doesn’t know how to drink champagne and is still trying to deal with the producers “confiscating all of my vitamins and giving me a knife.” And we can confirm that another Hannah, in fact, knows at least one (1) consonant, so that’s nice. But the big boy pilot loves everything, so all of this doesn’t even matter. Except for women over the age of 30. Run, girls!

