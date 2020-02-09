Move Over RuPaul, Drag’s New It Girl Is … Chad?

In the latest instance of people being seduced by Pete Davidson’s endlessly blasé Chad, RuPaul may have identified “the future of drag” when he wasn’t even looking. That face! Those cheekbones! Those pufferfish eyes! Chad may have never experimented with drag in the past (“just weed and pills”), but with a few tucking and chicken cutlet lessons, the time has already come for him to lip-sync for his life. “There’s a queen inside of you, all she needs is a crown,” RuPaul advises. “If you want to be the best, you gotta be willing to work your padded ass off.” Too bad he actually doesn’t want to be the best.

