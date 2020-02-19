Is Snoop Dogg the Billy McFarland or the Ja Rule of this situation? Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for InStyle

Music fans will not be burned again. In a post-Fyre Festival world, no one wants to believe the new Lovers and Friends Festival is real. And who can blame them? If you can’t trust Ja Rule, whose whole claim to fame is a song called “I’m Real,” who can you trust? Enter Snoop Dogg. The legendary rapper came to the inaugural one-day L.A. festival’s defense after conflicting reports had fans side-eyeing the whole thing. Music events company Goldenvoice, which also organizes Coachella and Camp Flog Gnaw among others, announced the lineup for Lovers and Friends on Tuesday, boasting acts like Megan Thee Stallion, Ludacris, Jhené Aiko, Lil Kim, Summer Walker, T-Pain, and more. But shortly after the announcement, several billed artists hit it with a “Sorry to this festival.”

Lil Kim says FOH 💀💀💀... pic.twitter.com/MHmeWFft1K — DJ Heat (@DJHeatDC) February 18, 2020

“This is so fake!” Lil Kim wrote on Instagram. “I am not a part of this.” Mase commented, “Best wishes on this show but pls take my name off of this flyer” on Goldenvoice’s post. And Twista wanted to know where the money was first, commenting “Ain’t no deposit hit my account for this show.”

So far Twista and Mase have said that they’re not a part of this festival. 😩😩 pic.twitter.com/9nsmAI74du — DJ Heat (@DJHeatDC) February 18, 2020

It seems like he found it because Twista later added “Locked and loaded playin all the hit ya diggg.” Other artists like Usher, Amerie, and Soulection founder Joe Kay did share the event and Snoop Dogg, who says he’s a promoter, reached out to Lil Kim to help clear things up. “Lil Kim, get at me on the DM so we can get at you about this money,” he offered. So, looks like Lovers and Friends is on? The festival takes place in Los Angeles on May 9. Pre-sale begins Thursday, February 20 at 10 a.m.