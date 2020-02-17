Sonic the Hedgehog Breaks Box Office Record Set for Video Game Movies

Photo: Courtesy Paramount Pictures and Sega of America

Boy, when you first heard Sonic the Hedgehog’s release would pushed back to allow director Jeff Fowler and the film’s animators to fix their star’s creepy, human-like teeth, you probably weren’t assuming the film would break any box office records. Now that Sonic has dropped, however, it seems the titular speed demon has left his fellow video game adaptations in the dust, financially-speaking.

According to Variety, Sonic has officially outpaced the previous video game adaptation with the largest box office, last year’s Detective Pikachu. The film, costarring Jim Carrey as the evil Dr. Robotnik and James Marsden as kindly Green Hills sheriff Tom Wachowski, has earned approximately $57 million domestic and $100 million world-wide so far this long weekend, and there is plenty of work-free Monday to go.

As Vulture’s own Chris Lee wrote last week, Sonic was initially projected to scoop up “a box-office debut that prerelease tracking estimates predict will fall in the $41–47 million range domestically.” Even more shocking, movie-goers and critics, including Vulture’s Bilge Ebiri, alike report that the movie is…pretty good! Dang, those must be some perfect CGI hedgehog teeth…