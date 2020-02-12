We’ve Been to the Year 2020, and Sophie Turner Is Pregnant With Joe Jonas’s Baby

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Mama Stark! Almost a year after getting married in what was by all means a wild Las Vegas ceremony (dare we say even more wild than the bachelorette party), Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting their first child together. Us Weekly confirmed the pregnancy news, and, really, we should’ve known a big announcement was coming after the Jonas Brothers released that wife-guy anthem last month. Neither Turner nor Jonas has commented on the news, and sources say the couple “is keeping things very hush hush” for the time being, so no need to keep refreshing their Instagram pages for ultrasound photos every ten minutes. In other Jonas-wife news, Priyanka Chopra is currently collaborating with her hubby on a dance show, while Danielle Jonas ebbs and flows from her normal suburban life. Very intrigued to see what the family holiday card will look like this year.