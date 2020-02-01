Cool, Babies! Spike Lee Is Adapting David Byrne’s American Utopia for Film

Photo: Matthew Murphy

Incredible news for all of the Broadway stragglers with Remain in Light vinyls who’ve been refreshing Stubhub 10 times (minimum) per day: No need to worry about the hard February 16 closing date, because David Byrne’s American Utopia is going to be filmed to live on for eternity. Oh yeah, and Spike Lee is directing it. The adaptation, which will be a complete visual recording of a live American Utopia performance, is intended for a release later in 2020. Whether it’ll be unveiled in theaters or on a streaming service, however, has yet to be clarified. “Pinch me,” Byrne said in a statement. “This couldn’t have worked out better for this project.” Prior to American Utopia’s joyous Broadway reign, Byrne workshopped the show (and the memorable choreography) while touring for the titular album in 2018, proving that, yes, thrice in a lifetime is possible.