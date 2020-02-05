Chris Rock Is in a Saw Movie Because 2004 Is Retro Now

Know this, children: “I want to play a game” walked so “Why so serious?” could run. Before nü-Pennywise and all those prestige Jokers made killer-clowns as common as the very air we breathe, there was that spooky clown ventriloquist dummy that Wikipedia tells me is “not to be confused with Jigsaw” from the Saw movies. And now, after a very meh attempt at a reboot in 2017, the Saw team is back again with a teaser trailer for Spiral, starring Chris Rock. Rock doing horror is weirdly exciting, and a more interesting use of his talents than going back to the much scarier job of Oscars hosting. The film is directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, who directed Saws II through IV, and the trailer features Samuel L. Jackson trying to make a new catchphrase happen: “You wanna play games, motherfucker?” The spiral-killer (who just has to be related to Jigsaw somehow) is “targeting cops” in this ninth installment of the franchise, which we’re sure won’t stir up the discourse at all. The movie’s longer title is Spiral: From the Book of Saw, and we personally love how choked with import the full name is because it suggests a whole Old Testament’s worth of Saw-universe stories. They could do Saw in space. Saw underwater level. Saw family vacation. Spiral comes out on May 15.

