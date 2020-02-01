All the Trailers Released During the 2020 Super Bowl So Far

Photo: YouTube

If the dramatic spectacle of football or the celebrity-laden universe of Super Bowl beer commercials doesn’t suit you, maybe this slate of new movie trailers will. This year’s big game broadcast is peppered with some exciting previews, including a sequel to the beloved film The SpongeBob Movie.

A Quiet Place Part II

The sequel to John Krasinski’s silent sci-fi drama features a hefty amount of running. You can see what else unfolds in this apocalyptic survival story when it hits theaters on March 20.

Hunters

Al Pacino, Logan Lerman, and Jerrika Hinton star in this upcoming TV show following a group of American Nazi hunters. Jordan Peele’s new series, Hunters, premieres February 21 on Amazon Prime Video.

Sonic the Hedgehog

A squad of professional athletes praise the spin moves and speed of Sega video-game icon Sonic, who sits in the director’s chair in this trailer for his very own movie. Jim Carrey and James Marsden buttress Sonic’s leading performance. The adventure film is out this Valentine’s Day. What could be more romantic?

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

Mr. Krabs is not feeling the financial implications of a “Big Game Spot” trailer, but there’s a lot of action packed into this 30-second movie preview. We even get a cameo from Snoop Dogg. Fans of the nautical cartoon can catch the rest of this road-trip flick when The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run arrives in theaters this May.

Fast & Furious 9

It’s been almost two decades since the release of the first Fast & Furious movie that spawned eight sequels. The ninth film in the franchise, which arrives this summer, features a fierce sibling rivalry that takes Dom Toretto and a surprise reveal that will truly shock you.

Flipped

In one of the first extensive looks at Quibi’s upcoming slate of “quick bite” show offerings, Flipped stars Kaitlin Olson and Will Forte as a couple who quit their unfulfilling jobs in favor of becoming the “next dynamic duo” within the home renovation world. When they discover a wall stuffed with an absurd amount of cash in one of their home projects, though, things start to unravel for the worst. (Crime lords are involved, obviously.) Andy Garcia, Arturo Castro, and Eva Longoria also star.

The Fugitive

A man at the wrong place at the wrong time (Boyd Holbrook) is blamed for a terrorist attack, and is pursued by just about every member of the police (lead by Kiefer Sutherland) this side of the Mississippi. Run man, run!