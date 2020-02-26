SZA Says New Music Is Coming … Just Might Not Be an Album

At this rate, SZA x Goop seems more likely than an album. Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Remember the old days when yelling “Rihanna’s impact!” didn’t mean another queen is delaying their album? We’re old now. And so weary. And yet, SZA told Rolling Stone her highly anticipated sophomore album might not even be an album. “Music is coming out this year for sure,” she said. “An album? Strong words.” Okay, technically, they were her words. SZA has previously talked about her forthcoming album, even saying she might retire after its release (she denied retirement rumors to Rolling Stone). In January, SZA tweeted that she will drop new music in 2020, but doesn’t specify an album. As recently as August, she cited Justin Timberlake, Post Malone, Jack Antonoff, and Brockhampton as potential collaborators. At the same time, SZA knows fans miss that late-night-sad-girl sound. “I’ve dropped nothing but features,” she admitted. “People don’t know who the fuck I am, right? They think I’m on some stupid superstar shiny shit. I know people are tired of seeing that. They want to see me. I owe people that. So I’m going to do that.”

Releasing music on her own terms is part of SZA’s journey out of a “dark-ass depression.” After losing her grandmother, great aunt, and friend Mac Miller, the singer got really into health and wellness. Slowly but surely, the Pilates, the meditation, the crystals, and the sound bowls (which SZA is planning to incorporate in her new music) started to help. “You really have to choose to feel better,” she emphasized. “You have to. Have to. Because if you don’t, you just die. I decided I’m going to choose that shit for my fucking self, for real. I feel like I’m only trying to make music that I care about, and I’m trying to work with people that will fuck with me for real. That’s it.”