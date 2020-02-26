Justin Timberlake couldn’t not be a part of the musical ensemble for Trolls World Tour, the sequel to 2016’s hit animated movie Trolls, after he kept moms dancing into 2020 with “Can’t Stop the Feeling.” This time, he’s brought SZA along for the ride. Thank God, honestly. “The Other Side” is a deeply infectious, groovy song peppered with the kinds of handclaps and funky keyboard riffs designed to make you move. Take your dancing cue from the accompanying music video, which features the pair shining and grooving in front of a fish-eye lens à la Mase and Diddy. The single is the first to be released off of the forthcoming Trolls World Tour soundtrack. The original motion picture compilation includes more Justin Timberlake, along with the likes of Anderson .Paak, Haim, Kelly Clarkson, George Clinton, and Mary J. Blige. Yes, you read that correctly. The album is out on March 13, just over a month before the Trolls World Tour movie hits theaters on April 17.

Related