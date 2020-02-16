Photo: Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

With The Bachelor heading into hometowns this week and Victoria Fuller still weeping mascara tears for Peter Weber’s affection, we may finally be able to move past one of the weirdest news stories to emerge from the season. (And no, it’s not the one with Weber apologizing for being a terrible Bachelor.) Fuller, who was revealed to have previously modeled in an advertising campaign dressed in “White Lives Matter” attire, is now offering an apology for her decision. The 26 year-old medical sales rep donned confederacy-inspired clothing and accessories for a Marlin Lives Matter organization, which aims to educate the public on overfishing for blue and white marlins.

“I would like to sincerely apologize for my involvement with We Love Marlins,” Fuller wrote on Instagram Stories this weekend. “My intention was only to support an endangered species. I want to say that I unequivocally reject the beliefs of the White Lives Matter movement or any propaganda that supports racism of any kind. I would like to specifically apologize to people of color that are affected by racism daily. It was never my intention to add fuel to the racial fire in this country.” Fuller added that the backlash she received from Bachelor Nation and beyond has “truly been an educational moment for me and I hope to be a voice against racism moving forward. I hope I can be shown grace as I navigate through this process.”

Wow Victoria F is the biggest scam of #TheBachelor and her fake “confidence” issues. A racist and she slept a with her best friends’ husbands. pic.twitter.com/2SBjOinuWW — sami bzami (@sami_bazami) January 14, 2020

As a result of her questionable modeling past, Cosmopolitan pulled a digital cover of Fuller and Weber, which was a prize Fuller won during a group date in Costa Rica. “In my view, the nature of the organization is neither here nor there,” Cosmo editor-in-chief Jessica Pels wrote, “both phrases and the belief systems they represent are rooted in racism and therefore problematic.” Fuller will be taking Weber to her hometown of Virginia Beach for this week’s episode, which, if the previews are any indication, goes terribly.