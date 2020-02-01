The Go-Go’s Dish On the Music Industry and the Billboard Awards

By

There was one group who definitely didn’t hold back at Sundance: legendary rock band The Go-Go’s. When they came through our Vulture Spot, they gave us their fully uncensored take on what they love (and hate!) about the music industry today and as well as a brutally honest review of their time at the 2016 Billboard Awards. Let’s just say tea and mints were spilled, and if Alison Ellwood’s upcoming documentary on the group⁠—appropriately titled The Go-Go’s⁠—is half as honest as this, we’re in for a treat.

Watch Now

  1. The Go-Go’s Dish On the Music Industry and the Billboard Awards
  2. Scare Me Is the Only Retirement Plan Josh Ruben Has Now
  3. Alison Brie Reveals That Paul Reiser Is a Horse Girl, Actually
  4. Ethan Hawke Finds Out His Role In Tesla Was Originally Meant for Jack Nicholson
  5. Everyone From Nine Days Agrees: Don’t Interrupt People
  6. Kali Uchis, Wilmer Valderrama, and the Rest of Blast Beat Tell Us What’s Metal
  7. Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Will Ferrell, and Everyone Else From Downhill Go Shoeless
  8. Mila Kunis Reveals Glenn Close Is a Professional Emoji-er
  9. Andy Samberg, Camila Mendes, and Cristin Milioti Try to Spoil Palm Springs
  10. Could Rachel Brosnahan Be a Spy?
  11. The Cast and Creator of Bad Hair Decide Which Hair Is Definitely Haunted
  12. Miss Americana Did Have to Leave Out Some Taylor Swift Details
The Go-Go’s Dish On Music Industry, Billboard Awards