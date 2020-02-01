The Go-Go’s Dish On the Music Industry and the Billboard Awards
There was one group who definitely didn’t hold back at Sundance: legendary rock band The Go-Go’s. When they came through our Vulture Spot, they gave us their fully uncensored take on what they love (and hate!) about the music industry today and as well as a brutally honest review of their time at the 2016 Billboard Awards. Let’s just say tea and mints were spilled, and if Alison Ellwood’s upcoming documentary on the group—appropriately titled The Go-Go’s—is half as honest as this, we’re in for a treat.
