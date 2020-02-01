The Go-Go’s Dish On the Music Industry and the Billboard Awards

There was one group who definitely didn’t hold back at Sundance: legendary rock band The Go-Go’s. When they came through our Vulture Spot, they gave us their fully uncensored take on what they love (and hate!) about the music industry today and as well as a brutally honest review of their time at the 2016 Billboard Awards. Let’s just say tea and mints were spilled, and if Alison Ellwood’s upcoming documentary on the group⁠—appropriately titled The Go-Go’s⁠—is half as honest as this, we’re in for a treat.