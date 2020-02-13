The Horrors of The Masked Singer Are Coming to a City Near You

Photo: Fox

If you’ve ever wanted to see the terrifying, slightly charming mascots of The Masked Singer in the flesh (well, sort of), you’re in luck. Fox’s hit reality singing competition show unveiled a summer tour taking these costumed contestants across the country. With nearly 23.7 million tuning into The Masked Singer’s season-three premiere, it looks like the showrunners are betting they can fill some auditoriums this summer. The tour kicks off on May 28 in Detroit and will be making stops in Newark and at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut. Sounds like a perfect relaxing summer escape from the sweltering New York City streets. For the full list of tour dates and cities, you can head over to Live Nation. Each live show will run for about two hours and include two celebrity hosts, yet to be announced, accompanied by a surprise local celebrity in each city. Although it was recently revealed that Danny Bonaduce was not in fact the man behind the Llama mask, it would be lovely to see him take the stage in his hometown of Philadelphia, reclaiming his place in the pantheon of musical performers.