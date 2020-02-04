The Oscars Tweet Their Picks for the Oscars Days Before the Oscars

If they just tweeted out the Oscars, though, we could finally stop debating about hosts. Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Hey, hey, hey, whoa, whoa, whoa, slow down there, the Oscars. We’re not scheduled to be monumentally disappointed in this year’s winners until Sunday. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Twitter account strangely tweeted out a photo of its “predictions” for the 92nd annual Academy Awards on Monday evening. But since … it’s … the Academy … are these … the winners? our collective brains say, slowly putting the pieces together. According to the Academy, no, they’re not. The predictions tweet was actually mistakenly sent out as the Academy was launching its new Oscars Prediction Experience on Twitter, which allows fans to tweet out their own predictions. “A brief issue on Twitter made some of yours look like they came from our account,” the Academy tweeted shortly after. “They didn’t. This error is now resolved. And we’ll reveal our picks on Sunday.” (The tweet, as a promotional tweet didn’t appear on the Academy’s timeline, appears to have been deleted.)

not the academy tweeting their own "predictions" for the oscars... pic.twitter.com/y63acMGQvk — alina (@loversinfilm) February 4, 2020

Tweeting out the Oscars? Bold, innovative, never been done before. And the Academy’s Twitter actually spewed out winners with decent odds. Laura Dern for Best Supporting Actress, 1917 for Cinematography, and other predictions are right in line with what critics think will happen on Sunday night. So, did the Oscars just tweet out the Oscars? Maybe, but they’re gonna make us spend three hours watching the ceremony anyway.