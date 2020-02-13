It’s a double Dev Patel news day, which means it’s a good day. If you’d like to see the man with possibly the best hair in Hollywood tease a few forthcoming period pieces, go check out the new trailer for The Green Knight, and then take in this Charles Dickens adaptation, The Personal History of David Copperfield. (Well, a loose adaptation. More of a “reimagining.”) Patel stars as the titular man in this quirky historical comedy who rose from humble beginnings to become the David Copperfield, and it’s directed by Armando Iannucci with a script by Simon Blackwell. For the Anglophiles out there, Copperfield is a real treat, with stars like Gwendoline Christie, Peter Capaldi, future Galadriel in Lord of the Rings Morfydd Clark, and more. You can have a delightful time in the theater with Dev “soon.”

