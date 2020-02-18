Alternative histories involving the events around World War II are really hitting right now, which is … pretty horrifying overall? Amazon just concluded its series adaptation of The Man in the High Castle, and now HBO has released the first trailer for The Plot Against America. The adaptation stars David Krumholtz, Zoe Kazan, John Turturro, Morgan Spector, and Winona Ryder as working-class Jewish folks living in New Jersey who bear witness to the rise of the anti-Semitic, fascism-courting President Charles Lindbergh (as in the aviation hero). Created by David Simon and Ed Burns and adapted from the Philip Roth novel of the same name, the limited series will premiere March 16 on HBO.

