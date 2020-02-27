It’s a Black History Month Miracle! Disney Revives The Proud Family

Suga Mama still a real one. Photo: Disney+

Finally, a Black History Month miracle! It’s day 27 out of 28, but better late than never. That’s pretty much the motto for Disney+’s latest order, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. Around 18 years after the show’s premiere, Disney is checking back in with Penny Proud and her wild family (including Puff the dog!). “In our minds, the show never really went away, as we still had tons of stories left to tell,” creators and executive producers Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar said in a joint statement. “It’s the perfect time to bring back this show, and we can’t wait to take fans, old and new alike, on this journey with us.”

The fan-favorite animated series won hearts on Disney Channel for its emphasis on diversity. Where else on television are evil peanut clones being represented? While the Genomes from The Proud Family Movie may not be returning, many of the original voice actors are reprising their roles. With Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud, and Jo Marie Payton as Suga Mama, the family is reunited. Penny’s friends — legendary icons Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez, and Zoey Howzer — will be voiced by their original actors, Karen Malina White, Alisa Reyes, and Soleil Moon Frye, respectively. Plus, Cedric the Entertainer returns as Uncle Bobby Proud. No word on whether they’re replacing the Solange Knowles–penned, Destiny’s Child–performed theme song, but, oh no, if we have to have a new Beyoncé and Solange collab, I guess we have to.