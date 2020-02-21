The Witcher Adds Another Large Fantasy Dude, Tormund

Toss a coin to your Tormund. Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

[“Graduation (Friends Forever)” by Vitamin C plays.] There comes a time when all of our favorite actors from Game of Thrones have to move on with their lives. Today is that day for Kristofer Hivju, whom you may know as Tormund Giantsbane. Look, we were all hoping that Tormund and Brienne would end up getting their own spinoff, but HBO apparently has other worse plans. Everything is going to be okay, though. Kristofer Hivju will be safe in Henry Cavill’s warm, tender biceps on The Witcher. Hivju, his glorious beard, and his commanding presence will be playing the recluse “Nivellen” in the show’s second season, which has already begun production in the United Kingdom. Also moving to the Continent are Yasen Atour as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Thue Ersted Rasmussen (Fast and Furious 9) as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, and newcomer Mecia Simson as Francesca. We can’t pretend to know what is going on in The Witcher considering the show is on three different timelines, so you’ll catch Tormund on The Witcher … when you see him on The Witcher.