The Three Busy Debras Have Arrived to Murder You

The long journey to television is finally over for Sandy Honig, Mitra Jouhari, and Alyssa Stonoha, a.k.a. Three Busy Debras, because today, Adult Swim announced the premiere date of their new show. Ordered to series last year, the quarter-hour Amy Poehler–produced project centers on “the surreal day-to-day lives of three deranged housewives, all named Debra, in their affluent suburban town of Lemoncurd, Connecticut.” The trailer features the main trio all dressed in white, being simultaneously charming and menacing at a dining-room table together. Also, a pool boy is murdered.

Three Busy Debras makes its Adult Swim debut on Sunday, March 29, at midnight ET. It will be paired with Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim’s new sitcom Beef House, which debuts right afterward at 12:15 a.m. From the clips both shows released today, we can get ready for some very disturbing suburban Sunday nights next month.