This may or may not be an exciting new adaptation of a Russian theatrical classic, but it definitely would make one hell of an episode of High Maintenance. After announcing that Greta Gerwig and Oscar Isaac would kindly take some time away from their busy movie director and star lives to lead in a splashy version of Three Sisters this spring, New York Theatre Workshop has upped the splash to tsunamic magnitude with its full cast list. That list includes (take a deep breath now): Quincy Tyler Bernstine (Marys Seacole) as Olga, Steve Buscemi as Chebutykin (his first theatrical run since doing The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui in 2002), Emily Davis (Is This a Room) as Natasha, Michael Benjamin Hernandez (The Birthday Cake) as Fedotik, John Christopher Jones (Much Ado About Nothing) as Ferapont, Lola Kirke (Gone Girl) as Irina, Anthony Michael Lopez (Othello) as Rohde, Matthew Maher (Othello) as Tusenbach, Chris Messina (The Mindy Project) as Solyony, Aaron Clifton Moten (Romeo & Juliet) as Andrei, Ben Sinclair (High Maintenance) as Kulygin, and Virginia Wing (Gotham) as Anfisa.

Sam Gold (of Fun Home and Hamlet) directs the production, based on an adaptation by Clare Barron (Dance Nation), with performances starting Wednesday, May 13, 2020, an opening on Monday, June 1, and a run through Sunday July 12, 2020. That falls almost exactly during Tony season, which is a nice little Off Broadway nose thumb at the goings on uptown and also very rude to those of us who have to cover both.