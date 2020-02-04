Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for New York Magazine

Toni Collette has been capturing every shade of motherhood since she pressed those lavender acrylics to her lips in 1999’s The Sixth Sense and finally accepted the existence of ghosts. Now, in her new Netflix series, she might be making some, while starring as the mysterious mom at the center of the platform’s adaptation of Pieces of Her. The show is based on the titular novel by author Karin Slaughter, who thriller fans know does not mess around when it comes to dark and terrible secrets emerging to ruin a woman’s seemingly perfect life.

Not to mention her perfect day at the mall. The series’ eight-episode first season will reportedly follow the book’s saga of Laura and Andrea Cooper. When the mother and daughter pair find themselves in the midst of a violent incident while shopping, Andrea’s hidden talents inadvertently surface, and reveal a completely different side of herself to her daughter.

Per the book’s description on Slaughter’s website, “Before Laura was Laura, she was someone completely different. For nearly thirty years, she’s been hiding from her previous identity, lying low in the hopes that no one will ever find her. But now she’s been exposed, and nothing will ever be the same,” sending daughter Andrea on a desperate hunt to uncover the truth. Seems pretty intense, but, then again, Toni Collette starred in Hereditary, so any other mom role is going to seem like a piece of delicious, chocolate cake.