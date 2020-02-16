Photo: Amanda Edwards/WireImage

No need to put your foot in your ass. 15 years after the endlessly watchable That ‘70s Show ended its groovy reign, Topher Grace will be returning to network television with a new sitcom. Per THR, Grace has signed on to star in ABC’s Home Economics, which revolves around a sibling trio as they work through modern life with three very different bank accounts. Grace will play the creative middle child, who’s described as an “intellectual novelist who’s had a couple books that sold decently, but his last one did not. He strives to be where his brother is financially, but fears he’ll slip down to his sister’s level.” While the pilot has yet to be formally picked up, this is the perfect time to remind you that Grace’s That ‘70s Show parents, Debra Jo Rupp and Kurkwood Smith, will be reteaming as a married couple for a separate ABC sitcom. The competition, like Hyde sprawled out in the Forman’s basement, is high.