Triumph Attempts to Sneak Into the Trump Impeachment Trial

During last night’s Late Show, Stephen Colbert revealed that despite “unprecedented restrictions” on press at Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, he managed to land “one of the most distinguished and accomplished journalists I have ever worked with” to go down to D.C. on behalf of the show and get the scoop. That journalist? None other than Robert Smigel’s Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, who may not have been able to persuade security to let him watch the impeachment-trial action firsthand, but did spend plenty of time in the Capitol messing with people like Lindsey Graham, Mitt Romney, and Lev Parnas: “Oh my God, Lev Parnas! Lev, you’re my favorite henchman! Are you going to be doing some henching?” “Senator Graham, another question: Why do you look like every guy that saw the movie Cats alone?” Sure, Triumph didn’t get the press access required to get an exclusive Late Show scoop, but he did manage to appear in the background of a few CNN segments — once behind Lindsay Graham holding a sign that says “Will Lie for Rubles” — and that’s still pretty solid reporting.

